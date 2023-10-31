Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.82.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
