Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.82.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company's stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

