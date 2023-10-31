Pi Financial Trims Winpak (TSE:WPK) Target Price to C$46.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Pi Financial from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Winpak Stock Performance

Winpak Announces Dividend

Shares of WPK stock opened at C$37.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 10.96. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.42. Winpak has a one year low of C$36.95 and a one year high of C$46.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Insider Activity at Winpak

In other Winpak news, Director Martti Hjalmar Aarnio-Wihuri bought 2,000 shares of Winpak stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,140.00. Company insiders own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

