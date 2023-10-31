Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $37.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.37, a PEG ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $53,107.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,075.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,400.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $53,107.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,075.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,792 shares of company stock worth $11,866,175 in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 59.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,102,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after acquiring an additional 412,339 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $686,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 342,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,848,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,753,000 after purchasing an additional 885,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

