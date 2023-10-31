PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.55. PolyMet Mining has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 38.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Stories

