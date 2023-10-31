PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.55. PolyMet Mining has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PolyMet Mining
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.