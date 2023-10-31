PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PCH stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $129,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 674.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,166,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421,565 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,983 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

