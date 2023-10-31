PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $41.31 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 27443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 108,041 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

