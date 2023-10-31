Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 8.0 %

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

