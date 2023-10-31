Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 8.0 %
Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.
About Presidio Property Trust
