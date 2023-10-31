Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 247.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $191.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

