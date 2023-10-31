Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average is $105.43.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

