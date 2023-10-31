Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.