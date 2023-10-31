Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 53,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average of $95.14.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

