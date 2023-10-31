Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,445,000. Robbins Farley increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.93.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

