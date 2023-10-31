Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,934 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.
Visa Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.32 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
