Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,466,000 after acquiring an additional 514,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.92.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

