PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.07.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.51. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 97.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 31.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

