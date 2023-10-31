Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.60-$16.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.60-16.85 EPS.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $241.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.23 and a 200-day moving average of $280.44. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.87 and a one year high of $316.48.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 70.44% and a net margin of 95.14%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.