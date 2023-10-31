QuinStreet (QNST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.88). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.68 million. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QNST stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at $283,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in QuinStreet by 13.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in QuinStreet by 49.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

