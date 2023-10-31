Rackspace Technology (RXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Rackspace Technology has set its Q3 2023 guidance at -$0.06–$0.04 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. 59,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $275.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony C. Roberts acquired 22,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $49,840.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

