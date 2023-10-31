Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.10% of STERIS worth $22,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 309.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 144.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of STE opened at $209.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.34. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $160.15 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 171.38 and a beta of 0.86.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.60.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
