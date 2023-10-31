Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $141.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day moving average is $145.72.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
