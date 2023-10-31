Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,399 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

