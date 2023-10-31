Rathbones Group PLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.