Rathbones Group PLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $215.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.42 and a 52 week high of $309.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

