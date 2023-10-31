Rathbones Group PLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,162,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,991,000 after purchasing an additional 378,008 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,944,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,138,000 after buying an additional 2,941,815 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after buying an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.