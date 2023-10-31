Rathbones Group PLC Increases Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after buying an additional 956,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $21,888,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,271,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 611,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Charles Melko acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Charles Melko acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,238.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,641.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 20.65 and a quick ratio of 20.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 282.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

