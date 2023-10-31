Rathbones Group PLC Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE RSG opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.28. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

