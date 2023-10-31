Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 5,189 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $260.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

