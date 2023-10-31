Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,506 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 1.98% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBND. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,716,000.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

