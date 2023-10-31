Rathbones Group PLC Sells 2,824 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,402 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

