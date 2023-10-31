Rathbones Group PLC Sells 648 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average of $106.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

