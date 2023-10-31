Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Eaton by 18.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 40,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 64.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $197.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $146.76 and a 52 week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

