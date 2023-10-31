Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RTX (RTX)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

10/27/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

10/25/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2023 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

10/10/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

10/5/2023 – RTX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – RTX is now covered by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2023 – RTX is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2023 – RTX had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – RTX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

9/14/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

9/12/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $109.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

9/11/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at Melius from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average of $88.70. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Get RTX Co alerts:

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.