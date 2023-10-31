Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Releases Earnings Results

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Insider Activity at Red River Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 533 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 364,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,227.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Kirk David Cooper sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $44,599.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 364,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,227.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 71,950.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 136.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Further Reading

