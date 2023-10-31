Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $298.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.30 million. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In related news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 25,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,463.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 25,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 409,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc acquired 61,024 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $627,326.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,663,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,097,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 136,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 110,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,492 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRGB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRGB

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.