REDW Wealth LLC Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

