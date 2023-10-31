Regions Financial’s (RF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.50 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.35.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF opened at $14.22 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $56,804,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.