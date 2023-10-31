Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 401 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $7,071,186.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,693,077.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $216.08 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.09. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

