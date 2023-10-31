Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

