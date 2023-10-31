Register Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 21,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.