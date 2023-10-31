Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 27 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $381.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $305.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $338.90 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

