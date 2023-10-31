Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Remark by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 238,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Remark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Remark by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

