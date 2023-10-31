Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Get Renasant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Renasant

Renasant Stock Up 1.7 %

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Shares of RNST stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Renasant has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Renasant by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 79.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,994 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Renasant by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,768,000 after purchasing an additional 140,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Renasant by 12.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.