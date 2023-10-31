Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.53-4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion. Revvity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.53-$4.57 EPS.

RVTY stock opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08. Revvity has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.80.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RVTY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

