Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.17%.

In other news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $104,486.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,353.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 35,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $467,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $104,486.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,353.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,302 shares of company stock worth $638,182. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.