Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Robert Half has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Robert Half has a payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Robert Half to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Robert Half by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter valued at $636,060,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,581,000 after acquiring an additional 113,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Robert Half by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,330,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

