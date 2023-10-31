Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.09% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,728 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,230 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

