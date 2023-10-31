Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RBLX. Barclays cut their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Roblox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded Roblox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.27.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 817,200 shares of company stock worth $24,394,977. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

