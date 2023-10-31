Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.27.

Get Roblox alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $30.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 817,200 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,977. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Roblox by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Once Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 10.4% during the third quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,145,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,897,000 after buying an additional 1,368,347 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,752,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.