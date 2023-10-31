Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $90.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.14.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Five9 by 77.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 43.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

