Rosenblatt Securities Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $42.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

Western Digital stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

